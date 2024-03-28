Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crew from Hindley fire station was called to Bolton House Road in Bickershaw at 10.30pm on Wednesday March 27 amid reports that a large quantity of wire was ablaze.

They were at the scene putting out the flames and dampening down for 90 minutes.

A general view of Bolton House Road off which firefighters have repeatedly been called to scrap metal blazes

Hindley watch manager Luke McDiarmid said: “We have had issues like this in the area before: individuals burning off scrap metal.

"In this instance it was wire and they were probably burning off the plastic coating so that they could get at the wire itself for scrap.”

The crew left the wire at the scene but the incident was at the same time handed over to the police.