Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Wigan flats

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Firefighters wearing breathing gear battled to bring a blaze under control after it broke out at Wigan flats early in the morning.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: “Shortly before 5am this morning (Friday July 12), three fire engines from Wigan and Hindley fire stations were called to reports of a fire in a residential building on Hardybutts, Scholes, Wigan.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel to extinguish the fire and make the area safe. Crews were in attendance for approximately two hours.”

No information has been provided about the amount of damage caused, whether there were any casualties or the need to rescue anyone, nor what might have caused the fire.

