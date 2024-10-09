Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A derelict former Wigan pub is thought to have been hit by arsonists.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Hindley and Wigan were called to what used to be the Oak Tree Inn on Belle Green Lane at Ince at 8.15pm on Tuesday October 8.

They found smoke coming out of the eaves and from around some of the boarded-up windows along with flames in places.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two teams wearing breathing apparatus and armed with hose reels gained access to the property and doused the fire on the ground floor.

The former Oak Tree Inn on Belle Green Lane, Ince

A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used to expel considerable amounts of smoke, not least so the fire crews could then check that there were no more fires and that there had been no-one trapped inside.

Hindley watch manager Phil Dearden said: “The back door had been kicked in and it looked like a padded seating area in an alcove had been deliberately set alight.

"It created a terrific amount of smoke which needed to be expelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We reported the matter to the police because we are putting it down as deliberate ignition.”

The crew from Hindley and two from Wigan then secured the building before leaving.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.