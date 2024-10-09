Firefighters tackle suspected arson blaze at former Wigan pub
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters from Hindley and Wigan were called to what used to be the Oak Tree Inn on Belle Green Lane at Ince at 8.15pm on Tuesday October 8.
They found smoke coming out of the eaves and from around some of the boarded-up windows along with flames in places.
Two teams wearing breathing apparatus and armed with hose reels gained access to the property and doused the fire on the ground floor.
A positive pressure ventilation fan was then used to expel considerable amounts of smoke, not least so the fire crews could then check that there were no more fires and that there had been no-one trapped inside.
Hindley watch manager Phil Dearden said: “The back door had been kicked in and it looked like a padded seating area in an alcove had been deliberately set alight.
"It created a terrific amount of smoke which needed to be expelled.
"We reported the matter to the police because we are putting it down as deliberate ignition.”
The crew from Hindley and two from Wigan then secured the building before leaving.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line anonymously on 0800 555111.