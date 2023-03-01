Two raids were executed at homes in Wigan and Ince, with officers teaming up with Greater Manchester Police’s county lines team as well as a joint operation between Merseyside county lines team and Wigan intelligence unit.

The occupants at an Ince address were home at the time on Monday February 27 and have been arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A crack cocaine and heroin in the Wigan and Hindley areas.

Five have been arrested on suspicion of county lines drug dealing

It is alleged that one of the men attempted to flush two bundles of crack cocaine and heroin down the toilet.

Two brothers were also arrested in Wigan on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs and money laundering when a second search warrant was executed on Tuesday February 28.

Anyone who suspects or has any information on county lines drug-dealing should report it to police on 101.