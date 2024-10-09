Five men from Wigan arrested in a bid to tackle poaching

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Oct 2024, 15:45 GMT
Five men from Wigan have been arrested as police launch an investigation into poaching.

Lancashire Police received reports of poaching in Coppull in the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 8).

Officers from the South Rural Task Force stopped a vehicle on Bradley Lane, Standish.

Op Galileo is a national operation to tackle hare coursing and poaching co-ordinated by The National Wildlife Crime Unit.

Following a search, a number of items, including thermal scopes, hunting lamps, and call whistles were discovered and seized along with the vehicle under the Hunting Act.

Five men, aged between, 18 and 37 from the Wigan area were detained for wildlife offences.

