Five-year driving ban and suspended prison sentence for Wigan drug-driver
A banned driver who got behind the wheel after taking drugs has been given a suspended prison sentence.
Christopher Nash, 38, of Church Street, Hindley, pleaded guilty to driving on Manchester Road, in Over Hulton, Bolton, on July 15 while disqualified, when the amount of benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – in his blood was above the legal limit and without insurance.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 20-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and a five-year driving ban.
Nash was ordered to attend 20 days of rehabilitation activities, do 250 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 prosecution costs and £154 surcharge.