'Flashing' accused to wait nine months for trial
A man who denies a flashing offence will have to wait nine months before he can try to prove his innocence.
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:33 pm
Updated
Friday, 24th September 2021, 1:34 pm
James Williamson, 63, of Trevore Drive, Standish is accused of indecently exposing himself at some point between May 1 and September 1 2018. A trial date of July 7 2022 was set by a Bolton judge.
