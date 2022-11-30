Forensic experts examine carjacked vehicle after Wigan borough police chase
A car stolen in a robbery was today being examined by forensic experts, having been found dumped after a Wigan borough police chase.
By Charles Graham
30th Nov 2022, 8:00am
Officers believe the silver saloon, which had been damaged in a collision, had been involved in several further thefts in the area after it was seized in a carjacking.
GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley reported that it was recovered by Leigh neighbourhood police following a pursuit through town streets at the weekend.
It was removed for testing to find forensic evidence of its illegal occupants.