Forensic experts examine carjacked vehicle after Wigan borough police chase

A car stolen in a robbery was today being examined by forensic experts, having been found dumped after a Wigan borough police chase.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 30th Nov 2022, 8:00am

Officers believe the silver saloon, which had been damaged in a collision, had been involved in several further thefts in the area after it was seized in a carjacking.

GMP Leigh Atherton and Hindley reported that it was recovered by Leigh neighbourhood police following a pursuit through town streets at the weekend.

It was removed for testing to find forensic evidence of its illegal occupants.