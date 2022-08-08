Former Wigan man described as 'wicked and cruel' jailed for 12 years for rapes

Police were called to a property in Accrington shortly after 10.25am on February 28 to reports a woman had been subjected to a serious sexual assault.

The victim was hit on the head with an axe, before she was tied up and raped.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Yeates

Police launched an investigation and quickly identified 51-year-old Mark Yeates as the prime suspect.

He was arrested later on the same day.

Yeates, formerly of Abram and now of Nuttall Street, Accrington, answered “no comment” to all questions put to him during interviews with the police.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of rape and a charge of assault causing actual bodily harm when he appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year.

Today he went before Preston Crown Court, where he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, with a further eight years on extended licence.

That was after Judge Ian Unsworth QC deemed Yeates to pose a risk to the public via his attitude towards women.

Yeates was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Det Con Jo Billington, of Lancashire Police’s East rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) team, said: “Mark Yeates is a wicked and cruel individual who – as recognised by the judge – poses a real risk of further offending towards woman. I am pleased with the sentence handed down to him, which reflects his dangerousness. Even once he is eventually released, Yeates will continue to be monitored by the authorities.

“I would like to praise the victim in this case for her bravery. I hope the courage she has shown – and the significant sentence imposed in this case – will encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward. They can do so knowing they will be believed and listened to and that Lancashire Police will use all the resources at our resources to bring the perpetrator to justice.”