Former Wigan pub landlord denies cancer charity cash theft

Andrew Westwell was the licensee of the Commercial Inn on Heath Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield

Andrew Westwell, who was the licensee of the Commercial Inn on Heath Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, is charged with taking donations raised at a fund-raising event held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, borough magistrates heard.

The 52-year-old, now of no fixed address, is further accused of “committing fraud while occupying a position, namely as a fund-raising agent of Macmillan, in which he was expected to safeguard, not to act against, the financial interests of Macmillan Cancer Support and that he dishonestly abused that position, intending to make a gain, by failing to pay the value of all such donations to Macmillan Cancer Support and keeping it for himself.”

The offences are alleged to have taken place at some point between December 22, 2019 and July 31 this year.