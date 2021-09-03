Four armed men wearing balaclavas raid Wigan home in 'terrifying' incident

A detective has described the incident as "terrifying" and is appealing for information to help identify the men and bring them to justice.

Police received reports of an aggravated burglary on Hill Crest Avenue, in Westleigh, at around 11.20pm on Wednesday.

They established four armed men wearing balaclavas had gone into the house and attacked a man and a woman, both aged 41.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The raid happened on Hill Crest Avenue in Westleigh. Pic: Google Street View

Four other people in the house at the time pushed the men out of the house and they fled empty-handed, turning right onto Wigan Road.

The woman was treated by paramedics for a head injury and a 17-year-old girl received treatment for a fractured ankle.

Police are investigating what happened, but so far no arrests have been made.

Det Con Kat Tyldesley, from Greater Manchester Police's Wigan division, said: "This is a terrifying incident in which a number of armed men attacked a family in their own home.

"We are following all available lines of enquiry to identify these offenders as quickly as possible and ensure they are brought to justice.

"If you have any information at all which could assist police in their investigation, please do not hesitate to get in contact."

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 7251, quoting incident 3473 of September 1.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.