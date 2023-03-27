News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
5 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Four arrested during domestic abuse crackdown in Wigan

Four people have been arrested during a clampdown on domestic abuse in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Officers say they have been out in the borough making arrests in relation to domestic violence offences and breaches of Domestic Violence Protection Notices/Orders (DVPN/DVPO).

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “If you or someone you know is a victim of Domestic Abuse, report it to GMP now and we will take action.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Crown court date for man accused of threatening woman with a knife in Wigan town...
Police have been cracking down on domestic abuse
Police have been cracking down on domestic abuse
Police have been cracking down on domestic abuse
Most Popular

You can report it to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For further support click here