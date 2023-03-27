Four arrested during domestic abuse crackdown in Wigan
Four people have been arrested during a clampdown on domestic abuse in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Officers say they have been out in the borough making arrests in relation to domestic violence offences and breaches of Domestic Violence Protection Notices/Orders (DVPN/DVPO).
A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “If you or someone you know is a victim of Domestic Abuse, report it to GMP now and we will take action.”
You can report it to police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.