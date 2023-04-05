News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
1 hour ago Subway and Cadbury launch Creme egg sandwich for one day only
2 hours ago More than 500 asylum seekers to be housed on barge off coast
2 hours ago Port of Dover to stagger coaches in bid to avoid further Easter delays
5 hours ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
8 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested

Four arrested during drug warrant raids on Wigan flats

Four people have been arrested following a drugs raid at a block of flats in Wigan.

By Sian Jones
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 16:40 BST

Officers from the Scholes Neighbourhood Team, assisted by Tactical Aid Unit officers, executed simultaneous search warrants at two homes at Morris House, Scholes on Wednesday April 5.

A quantity of drugs was recovered during the raids as well as paraphernalia commonly linked to the supply of illegal substances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Three men and a woman are in police custody and will be questioned in relation to the supply of class A drugs.

Four were arrested during drugs raids at two properties in ScholesFour were arrested during drugs raids at two properties in Scholes
Four were arrested during drugs raids at two properties in Scholes
Most Popular
Read More
Wigan man is one of 13 to appear in court charged with serious child grooming se...

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “The warrants were executed having received a wealth of intelligence relating to the supply of Class A drugs from both properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Going forward, we will continue to actively target those who blight our communities and bring misery to those living in the local area.”

Anyone with information regarding the supply of drugs is encouraged to contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.