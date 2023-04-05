Officers from the Scholes Neighbourhood Team, assisted by Tactical Aid Unit officers, executed simultaneous search warrants at two homes at Morris House, Scholes on Wednesday April 5.

A quantity of drugs was recovered during the raids as well as paraphernalia commonly linked to the supply of illegal substances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men and a woman are in police custody and will be questioned in relation to the supply of class A drugs.

Four were arrested during drugs raids at two properties in Scholes

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “The warrants were executed having received a wealth of intelligence relating to the supply of Class A drugs from both properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Going forward, we will continue to actively target those who blight our communities and bring misery to those living in the local area.”

Anyone with information regarding the supply of drugs is encouraged to contact police on 101.