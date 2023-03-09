Officers from Wigan’s Challenger team executed two warrants at 6am on Thursday – one on Garvin Jones Grove in Bickershaw and the other at Broomfield House in Standish.

Four men – aged 23, 25, 26 and 32 – were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Police officers force their way into a house

They were detained and led away in handcuffs to be questioned in custody.

The activity – codenamed Operation Movan – follows an investigation into the alleged large-scale drugs supply operating in Wigan and across the North West.

Police searched the properties and recovered approximately £4,000, cocaine, a machete and an axe, as well as three vehicles.

Det Insp Zoe Nightingale said: “The execution of warrants occurring this morning are the results of an operation into a criminal network suspected of supplying large quantities of crack cocaine and heroin, using intimidation and violence along the way.

Four men were arrested

“We believe they were operating under a county lines model using mobile phones to supply drugs to vulnerable addicts and in turn make a substantial profit.

“The threat and risk of harm to those involved in or associated with serious and organised crime is why we continue to be relentless in our pursuit of these criminal networks, to ultimately protect the community.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report what is occurring in their area, knowing police will take action.”

Anyone with information relating to serious and organised crime can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or police on 101.

Warrants were executed at two properties at 6am

