Four men charged with drug offences after police raids in Wigan and Salford boroughs

Officers from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Group carried out warrants at addresses in both boroughs on Tuesday May 17 where two “labs” containing specialist equipment believed to be used in making counterfeit prescription pills were discovered.

John Eric Spiby, 77, of Lower Green Lane, Astley, and Callum Dorrian, 31, of Guilford Road, Eccles, are charged with conspiracy to produce class B and C drugs, supply class C substances, possess a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so, to possess ammunition with intent to endanger life and conspiracy to handle criminal property.

And both John Colin Spiby, 33, of Britannia Street, Salford, and Lee Ryan Drury, 42, of Everton Street, Swinton, face the same charges as Dorrian plus possession of an offensive weapon in private place.

Police raiding one of the houses this week