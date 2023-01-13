Four-month delay for trial of Wigan borough man accused of domestic abuse

The case of 28-year-old Luke Coleman was due to be heard at Bolton Crown Court this week, but was adjourned and will now start on Monday, May 22.

It is expected to last for four days.

Bolton Crown Court

Coleman, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, faces six allegations, including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31, 2022 and coercive behaviour between October 1, 2020 and April 17, 2022.

There are four further charges, all of causing actual bodily harm, which are alleged to have happened: on January 27, 2021, January 17, 2022, April 1 to 22, 2022 and April 22.

