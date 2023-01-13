Four-month delay for trial of Wigan borough man accused of domestic abuse
A new date has been set for the trial of a Wigan borough man accused of a string of domestic abuse charges.
The case of 28-year-old Luke Coleman was due to be heard at Bolton Crown Court this week, but was adjourned and will now start on Monday, May 22.
It is expected to last for four days.
Coleman, formerly of Bond Street in Leigh and latterly of Valley View in Chorley, faces six allegations, including one of sexual assault between March 1 and 31, 2022 and coercive behaviour between October 1, 2020 and April 17, 2022.
There are four further charges, all of causing actual bodily harm, which are alleged to have happened: on January 27, 2021, January 17, 2022, April 1 to 22, 2022 and April 22.
All the offences – which Coleman denies – are alleged to have been committed against the same woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons.