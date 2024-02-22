Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four people have been arrested as an investigation continues into a fatal shooting in Skelmersdale.

What happened?

33-year-old father-of-three Lenny was shot outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale on Thursday, February 8.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lenny sadly died later in hospital despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Lenny's family described him as a "beloved daddy, son, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and colleague" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Who has been arrested?

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of murder on Thursday morning (February 22).

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.

A 37-year-old man from Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder on Wednesday (February 21).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was later released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Last week, a 27-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives investigating the shooting have released CCTV footage of a suspect fleeing the scene (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A 25-year-old man from Liverpool was also arrested on suspicion of Lenny's murder on February 11. He was released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have a large investigation team assigned to this case who are carrying out enquiries throughout the North West to identify all those involved in Lenny’s murder and bring them to justice.

"We have looked through hundreds of hours of CCTV footage as we piece together a full picture of what happened in the hours, days and weeks before and after Lenny's murder."

CCTV appeal

Detectives have released CCTV footage which shows Lenny's suspected killer fleeing the scene of the shooting on a bike, thought to be either an e-bike or scrambler.

The suspect was wearing black clothing with an orange high-vis jacket.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or any dashcam footage from within the locations highlighted (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you noticed anyone matching this description, or have seen any abandoned bikes in the area, contact the police.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who has CCTV or any dashcam footage from within the locations highlighted on the attached map, capturing any activity of note between 5.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, February 8.

Where can I submit information?

Anyone with information that may help police should call 101, quoting log number 1155 of February 9.

Information or footage can also be submitted at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020124L01-PO1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Lenny Scott died after suffering "serious gunshot wounds" (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Det Supt Gareth Willis, Lancashire Police's Head of Major Crime, said: "This is a fast-moving investigation and while we have now arrested four individuals, our dedicated investigation team continue to work tirelessly to identify all those responsible for this cold-blooded assassination.

"We fully believe there are people out there who know what happened to Lenny and why

"It is those people we want to speak to, either directly to our investigation team or via independent charity Crimestoppers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would urge those people to do the right thing and share what they know.

"We will be relentless in pursuing all those responsible for Lenny’s murder, no matter how long it takes.