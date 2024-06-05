Four people from Wigan charged with drugs offences after lengthy police investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four people from Wigan have been charged after a lengthy police investigation into the supply of controlled drugs.

Robbie Fairclough, 19, of Golborne, has been charged with supplying cannabis, supplying ketamine and conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Olivia Bennett, 29, of Wigan; Joseph Pownall, 32, of HMP Hindley; and Alex Haslam, 27, of Golborne, have all been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

