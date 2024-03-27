Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Benjamin Cunlffe, 33, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Christopher Cotterell, 35, of Warrington Road, Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clark, 30, of address unknown, and 25-year-old Ross Pilling, of Withill Walk, Ashton, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with conspiring to supply a quantity of the class B drug between November 2022 and March 2023.

They are all also accused of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property, namely cash.

