Four Wigan men in custody after facing cannabis supply conspiracy charges
Four Wigan men have appeared in court accused of conspiring to supply cannabis.
Benjamin Cunlffe, 33, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Christopher Cotterell, 35, of Warrington Road, Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clark, 30, of address unknown, and 25-year-old Ross Pilling, of Withill Walk, Ashton, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with conspiring to supply a quantity of the class B drug between November 2022 and March 2023.
They are all also accused of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property, namely cash.