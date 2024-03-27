Four Wigan men in custody after facing cannabis supply conspiracy charges

Four Wigan men have appeared in court accused of conspiring to supply cannabis.
By Charles Graham
Published 27th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Benjamin Cunlffe, 33, of Bryn Street, Ashton, Christopher Cotterell, 35, of Warrington Road, Ashton, Adam Sinnott-Clark, 30, of address unknown, and 25-year-old Ross Pilling, of Withill Walk, Ashton, appeared before Manchester magistrates charged with conspiring to supply a quantity of the class B drug between November 2022 and March 2023.

Read More
Wigan mum and son are shining examples as they each battle life-threatening cond...

They are all also accused of conspiracy to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property, namely cash.

They have yet to enter pleas but were all remanded into custody pending their first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on April 24.