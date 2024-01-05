Freedom of Information request reveals anti-social behaviour hotspots in Wigan borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
The figures were released under a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to Greater Manchester Police, in which the force was asked to provide the locations where they had dealt with the most antisocial behaviour complaints over a 12 month period.
This revealed that Bickershaw Country Park - a nature reserve created on the site of a former Wigan colliery - had the most complaints at 38. These ranged from vehicle nuisance/inappropriate use and rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour, to cases of trespass and an abandoned vehicle.
It tied with Bradshawgate in Leigh town centre, which also saw 38 complaints of antisocial behaviour, including street drinking, begging/vagrancy, animal problems, and rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour.
Antisocial behaviour can cover a range of different incidents, from nuisance behaviour to noise complaints and fly-tipping.
Ranked by number of complaints to GMP, the other locations were as follows. The figures relate to the period between November 23, 2022 and November 22, 2023.
Cross Street, Hindley
A total of 31 complaints, including:
- Abandoned vehicle
- Vehicle nuisance/inappropriate use
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
King Street, Leigh
A total of 31 complaints, including:
- Malicious/nuisance communications
- Vehicle nuisance/inappropriate use
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
Wigan Road, Leigh
A total of 31 complaints, including:
- Malicious/nuisance communications
- Abandoned vehicle
- Vehicle nuisance/inappropriate use
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
- Noise
- Neighbours
- Trespass
Robin Park Road, Worsley Hall
A total of 30 complaints, including:
- Malicious/nuisance communications
- Abandoned vehicle
- Vehicle nuisance/inappropriate use
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
- Hoax calls to emergency services
Atherleigh Park, Leigh
A total of 29 complaints, including:
- Malicious/nuisance communications
- Abandoned vehicle
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
- Hoax calls to emergency services
Wigan Lane, Wigan
A total of 29 complaints, including:
- Malicious/nuisance communications
- Abandoned vehicle
- Vehicle nuisance/inappropriate use
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
- Hoax calls to emergency services
- Neighbours
Barnsley Street, Wigan
A total of 28 complaints, including:
- Malicious/nuisance communications
- Abandoned vehicle
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
- Neighbours
- Noise
Parsons Walk, Wigan
A total of 28 complaints, including:
- Malicious/nuisance communications
- Rowdy or inconsiderate behaviour
- Trespass
- Noise
- Hoax calls to emergency services
- Vehicle nuisance/inappropriate use.