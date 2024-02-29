News you can trust since 1853
Frightening: woman admits to seven-week stalking campaign-NW

A Wigan woman is awaiting her fate after admitting to stalking, assault and drug possession.
By Charles Graham
Published 29th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 16:02 GMT
Lorene Ryan, 36, of Lockgate Place, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stalking Melanie Waite, causing serious distress, from January 1 to February 22, to the assault by beating of Gary Grimes on February 21 and having a quantity of cannabis for her own use the following day.

The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

Ryan was released on conditional bail until she learns her fate on April 5.