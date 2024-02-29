Frightening: woman admits to seven-week stalking campaign-NW
A Wigan woman is awaiting her fate after admitting to stalking, assault and drug possession.
Lorene Ryan, 36, of Lockgate Place, Worsley Mesnes, stood before borough justices to plead guilty to stalking Melanie Waite, causing serious distress, from January 1 to February 22, to the assault by beating of Gary Grimes on February 21 and having a quantity of cannabis for her own use the following day.
The case was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.
Ryan was released on conditional bail until she learns her fate on April 5.