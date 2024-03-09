Frisked: Wigan man found with knife and cocaine when stopped by police

A Wigan 25-year-old has admitted to being in possession of a knife and cocaine when stopped by police last Christmas Eve.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Lewis Dunn, of Orchard Street, Wigan, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to having a bladed weapon and a quantity of cocaine on December 24.

He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced on April 10.