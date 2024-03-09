Frisked: Wigan man found with knife and cocaine when stopped by police
A Wigan 25-year-old has admitted to being in possession of a knife and cocaine when stopped by police last Christmas Eve.
Lewis Dunn, of Orchard Street, Wigan, stood before borough magistrates to plead guilty to having a bladed weapon and a quantity of cocaine on December 24.
He was released on unconditional bail until he is sentenced on April 10.