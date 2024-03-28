Fugitive hunted: warrant issued for arrest of suspected Wigan drug dealer
A warrant for the arrest of a 19-year-old accused of dealing crack and heroin has been issued by Wigan and Leigh magistrates.
Harry Daley, of Dearden Way, Up Holland, had been due to appear before borough justices charged with possessing the two class A drugs with intent to supply them, but failed to attend.
An arrest warrant was issued to police.