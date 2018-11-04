Fugitive rescued from canal tunnel near DW Stadium after running from police

Wigan firefighters have rescued a fugitive who was hiding from police in a canal tunnel.



At around 11am, firefighters were called by police to rescue a man hiding in a tunnel just off Stadium Way, near the DW Stadium.

It is yet unknown whether the man - who was fleeing the scene of a crash - refused to leave the tunnel or was unable to.

The man, who was running from police after being involved in a collision, hid in one of the small tunnels connecting the River Douglas to one of the overflow channels near DW Stadium.

Firefighters unbolted a cover to gain access to the tunnel.

Crews immediately realised that the man was suffering from the cold and an air ambulance was called to the scene to provide medical treatment.