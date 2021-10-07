Fund-raising appeal launched as church is targeted by vandals in repeated attacks

St John’s Church, Mosley Common, had three new windows fitted last Wednesday, but two days later cleaners arrived to find two of them had been smashed by missiles including bricks and stones.

This marks the fifth incident in the past 12 months, which have included paint thrown across the church walls and the cellar door broken off its hinges.

Nick Hardman, who works at the church in admin, said: “It’s really disheartening to see this level of vandalism and damage.”

A broken window at the church

As well as serving its obvious function, the church plays a central role in the community, with mums and toddlers sessions, meetings for isolated people across the Covid-19 pandemic and a cafe.

Further, a woodland, wildlife and well-being area is being developed on the side of the building where the latest attacks occured, with contractors due to install a new path soon. The new garden is intended for community use.

However, the new windows had already been very expensive, costing thousands of pounds, and the church is now facing further costs.

Mr Hardman added: “It’s stopping us doing other things we want to do.”

Vandals have targeted the church again

A JustGiving page has been established by members of the community, which hopes to raise £10,000 to again repair the stained glass windows and generally give a necessary financial boost to a church that has been put under so much pressure by vandals.

Mr Hardman said: “The response from the community has been really good, I think everyone is just so upset that a small minority of people are causing so much damage and upset.

“Out of this event has come some good in terms of the community rallying around and supporting us.”

Police are continuing to investigate the issue, along with reports that groups have been intimidating people in the Mosley Common area.

To donate towards repairs to the church visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/michelle-hall-3