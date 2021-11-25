Fury as thieves steal from Wigan baby's grave

And the 20-year-old, who has asked not to be identified, says that after speaking to other bereaved families who visit the churchyard of St John’s, Pemberton, she is not alone in her outrage and suffering.

The mother and her 22-year-old partner lost their only child when he was stillborn at 24 weeks last year.

He was interred in the cemetery at St John’s and at first there were no problems.

Pemberton St John's Churchyard

The couple visit his final resting place virtually every day and began to notice that items placed at the grave - including solar lights, plaques and flowers in glass pots had started to go missing.

They would replace the items but they too would then vanish and, if anything, the thefts have been growing in frequency.

The mother said: “I can’t believe there are people who could do such a thing.

“We can only guess that they think they can make some money out of selling the items on.

St John's Church

“But they are scum, sick and disgusting, showing a total disregard for a deceased new-born baby.

“It’s bad enough people taking things from any grave, but robbing babies is the absolute pits.”

And the couple have discovered that other graves have been targeted too.

The mother said: “We have spoken to several people and they have seen the graves of their loved ones robbed too. Wreaths, plaques, ornaments, planters with flowers in - anything these callous thieves can easily get their hands on.

“There isn’t a priest at St John’s but we spoke to the church warden who advised us to contact the police, which we did.

“The officer said that any other families who have suffered such thefts should also get in touch. The more people who report the thefts and provide information, the better the chance of finding the culprits or culprits.

“But if anyone does know who is responsible, please tell the police. Visitors to the graveyard should also be extra-vigilant.”

Anyone with information should ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

wigantoday made several attempts to contact the warden but could not get a reply.