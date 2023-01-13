Police have issued disturbing CCTV stills from the Christmas Eve robbery of the off-licence on Spa Road, Atherton.

One image shows a female member of staff cowering behind the counter as one of the thugs points a pistol at her.

Officers were called at around 7pm on Saturday December 24 to reports of the armed robbery.

A masked gunman leans over the counter as one of the staff members cowers

Initial inquiries established that three men had burts into the store, one armed with what is believed to be a firearm, and began threatening staff.

Cigarettes, other tobacco and cash were stolen with a combined value of £2,280.

An investigation was immediately launched, and detectives have now appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the raid.

CCTV catches the masked gang

Det Con Phillip Kelley, of GMP’s Wigan division, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for staff members inside the shop and, despite there being no injuries as a result of the incident, it has understandably left those involved shaken up by the ordeal.

“No arrests have been made and extensive work is being done by investigators who are trawling through CCTV and speaking to witnesses.

“So far we have spoken to a number of people, and we are keen to ensure that everyone who was in the area on around the time, and who could have information, is spoken to – so if you haven’t already then please contact us.

“We urge anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV images or has information about the incident to speak to police.”

One of the masked raiders threatens staff

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact police on 0161 856 3034 quoting 2403 24/12/22.