Police chiefs say a drop in calls from the public during parts of 2020-21 meant forces across England and Wales had more capacity to proactively police drugs crimes and disrupt illicit dealing and county lines activity.

Home Office data shows GMP carried out 9,534 seizures in the year to March – up 57 per cent from 6,068 the year before.

There were 220,000 seizures nationally, up more than a fifth from 2019-20.

Policing and Crime Minister Kit Malthouse said this meant some “nasty villains” nursing huge losses, while Home Secretary Priti Patel praised the efforts of police and Border Force officials in their targeting of “the kingpins destroying communities”.

However, Release – the national centre for drugs expertise – said seizures have little impact on the availability of drugs, claiming people had no difficulties finding a dealer in a “resilient and adaptable market”, even during the pandemic.

In 2020-21, there were 8,628 drug crimes recorded across Greater Manchester, a 36 per cent rise from 6,362 in 2019-20.

Class A drugs such as heroin and cocaine were seized by GMP 1,571 times during 2020-21, but cannabis was a factor in the largest proportion of all seizures – 76 per cent.

Variations of the class B substance were found in 7,242 seizures, with police confiscating 25,553 cannabis plants as a result.

Release’s Dr Laura Garius said it was the drug most responsible for bringing people into the justice system and called for its legislation, saying doing so would prevent the criminalisation of thousands.

But Deputy Chief Constable Jason Harwin, drugs lead at the National Police Chiefs’ Council, said the substance was potent, harmful and a “key driver in other serious criminality”.