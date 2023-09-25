GMP distribute 2,000 student safe kits to new and returning university students across Greater Manchester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students from across the UK, Europe and even furthe afield come to Greater Manchester to join the world-renowned universities and GMP are dedicated to ensuring all who come to study within the area are safe.

The Greater Manchester force says officers currently have operations in place across the place in hotspot areas such as the City of Manchester, Bolton, and Salford, with dedicated officers currently conducting community engagement activities with new students, talking to them about personal safety, theft, burglary, and cybercrime.

A student safe kit

GMP’s Crime Prevention Team also received funding for 2,000 student safe kits to be created, which include crime prevention leaflets, drink spiking kits, personal attack alarms and other novelty items to have handed out during the freshers’ events and across hotspot areas in Greater Manchester.

As well as engagement with the university’s communities, officers are also out on patrol across the night-time economy, covertly and visibly, particularly targeting high traffic areas and crime hotspots to ensure everyone continues to be safe and are free to enjoy themselves in Greater Manchester’s bustling night life.

Anyone who has moved to Greater Manchester is encouraged to familiarise themselves with their new area including public transport routes, licensed taxis, shops and safe routes betweenhome, university and favourite places.

Here are a few helpful tips to consider if you are a new or current student in Greater Manchester:

Officers are out on patrol in the night spots where students habitually socialise

Spiking

We know it can be scary to report being spiked, but the police are here to help you. We will listen to you and take you seriously.

It is not a crime to have illegal drugs in your system (unless you are driving), so please don’t let this stop you reporting spiking.

What should I do if I think I’ve been spiked?

Call 999 or 101 to report it to the police. We need to know about every possible spiking so we can investigate, even if no other crime has taken place.

To report spiking, please use our report tool here.

If you are out in a bar or club, you can report to a member of staff, who will be able to help and support you.

If you are injured or have symptoms you are worried about after being spiked, call 111. If you think you’ve been sexually assaulted, go to your nearest sexual assault referral centre (SARC) for specialist care and support.

If you’ve been affected by crime and you need confidential support or information, please visit our website for support organisations near you.

StreetSafe

If you have any concerns about crime in your area or have any safety concerns regarding public places you can report it using the National StreetSafe website anonymously.

This includes issues like poorly lit streets, abandoned buildings, or vandalism, as well as instances where you feel unsafe due to someone following or verbally abusing you.

Please note: StreetSafe is not for reporting crimes or emergencies. If you witness a crime or emergency, please call GMP on 101 or report a crime online: www.gmp.police.uk

Ask Angela

The safety initiative ‘Ask for Angela’ is active within most bars, clubs, and other licensed businesses across Greater Manchester.

People who feel unsafe, vulnerable, or threatened can discreetly seek help by approaching venue staff and asking for “Angela”, a fictitious member of staff.

This code-phrase will indicate to staff that they require help with their situation and a trained member of staff will look to support and assist them. This might be through reuniting them with a friend, seeing them to a taxi, or by calling venue security and/or the police.

Burglary

Heading out for the night? Here are some tips to help keep your property safe.

Remember to lock your front door and windows if you go out or are not in the room. It only takes a minute for a burglar to sneak in.

Light timers are a great way to make burglars think your home is occupied. Time them to come on and off intermittently as it goes dark to give the impression somebody is at home.

Make sure valuables are out of sight. Keep items such as mobile phones, laptops, and car keys out of reach from doors, letterboxes, and windows, especially if they’re open.

Register possessions on www.immobilise.com

More crime prevention advice here.

Bicycle Theft

Lock your bike through the wheel and frame. For the best security, double lock your bike with a least one D-lock and register the frame number of a cycle database.

For practical tips that will help keep your bike safe and out of the hands of thieves and advice on how to retrieve your bike if it’s stolen, visit our website.

