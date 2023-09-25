GMP distribute 2,000 student safe kits to new and returning university students across Greater Manchester
Students from across the UK, Europe and even furthe afield come to Greater Manchester to join the world-renowned universities and GMP are dedicated to ensuring all who come to study within the area are safe.
The Greater Manchester force says officers currently have operations in place across the place in hotspot areas such as the City of Manchester, Bolton, and Salford, with dedicated officers currently conducting community engagement activities with new students, talking to them about personal safety, theft, burglary, and cybercrime.
GMP’s Crime Prevention Team also received funding for 2,000 student safe kits to be created, which include crime prevention leaflets, drink spiking kits, personal attack alarms and other novelty items to have handed out during the freshers’ events and across hotspot areas in Greater Manchester.
As well as engagement with the university’s communities, officers are also out on patrol across the night-time economy, covertly and visibly, particularly targeting high traffic areas and crime hotspots to ensure everyone continues to be safe and are free to enjoy themselves in Greater Manchester’s bustling night life.
Anyone who has moved to Greater Manchester is encouraged to familiarise themselves with their new area including public transport routes, licensed taxis, shops and safe routes betweenhome, university and favourite places.
Here are a few helpful tips to consider if you are a new or current student in Greater Manchester:
Spiking
We know it can be scary to report being spiked, but the police are here to help you. We will listen to you and take you seriously.
It is not a crime to have illegal drugs in your system (unless you are driving), so please don’t let this stop you reporting spiking.
What should I do if I think I’ve been spiked?
Call 999 or 101 to report it to the police. We need to know about every possible spiking so we can investigate, even if no other crime has taken place.
To report spiking, please use our report tool here.
If you are out in a bar or club, you can report to a member of staff, who will be able to help and support you.
If you are injured or have symptoms you are worried about after being spiked, call 111. If you think you’ve been sexually assaulted, go to your nearest sexual assault referral centre (SARC) for specialist care and support.
If you’ve been affected by crime and you need confidential support or information, please visit our website for support organisations near you.
StreetSafe
If you have any concerns about crime in your area or have any safety concerns regarding public places you can report it using the National StreetSafe website anonymously.
This includes issues like poorly lit streets, abandoned buildings, or vandalism, as well as instances where you feel unsafe due to someone following or verbally abusing you.
Please note: StreetSafe is not for reporting crimes or emergencies. If you witness a crime or emergency, please call GMP on 101 or report a crime online: www.gmp.police.uk
Ask Angela