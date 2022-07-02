Operation Lioness was set up in 2021 in response to the nationwide call for police forces to crack down on VAWG.

For the first time from July 1 2022, each district in Greater Manchester will see the presence of a dedicated team of officers in local town centres on the look out for anyone committing predatory behaviour.

Protesters calling for greater public safety for women after the death of Sarah Everard, against the police handling of a gathering on Clapham Common in Sarah Everard's honour and against a proposed law that would give police more powers to intervene on protests shout as they gather outside Downing Street in central London on March 14, 2021. - London's Metropolitan Police on Sunday defended its handling of a high-profile protest calling for greater public safety for women, after male officers were seen scuffling with the crowd and physically restraining female demonstrators. Hundreds defied coronavirus restrictions on Saturday night to gather on Clapham Common park to mark the death of Sarah Everard, who went missing nearby as she walked home earlier this month. A serving police officer with the London force has since been charged with her kidnap and murder. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

They will also be engaging with local bars and partner agencies, in an effort to spread the word about the aims of the operation and what licensed premises can do to help us achieve our goal of making the region a safer place for women and girls to live and visit.

Chief supt, Nicky Porter, force lead for VAWG, said: “Op Lioness was initially launched as a pilot operation but is now ready to go force wide and I am feeling really positive that we will be able to make a big difference.

"Predatory behaviour such as sexual harassment and assault is completely unacceptable and we want women to be able to enjoy an evening out without being nervous about walking home or having drinks spiked.

“The operation will take place every Friday and Saturday night, moving forward, and we will be covering not only local licensed premises and high streets, but transport links such as the trams and buses which will be monitored by our officers.

General view of King Street in Wigan during the daytime, a hotspot for clubs bars and nightlife.

“As well as officers on the ground, we will also have staff in our control rooms monitoring CCTV in hotspot areas so patrols can be sent directly to any suspicious or dangerous situations which may be unfolding.

“We have had some great results from other gender-based violence operations including, Operation Hideaway, in Manchester city centre where our officers have intervened and prevented potentially serious crimes from being committed against women.

“Gender-based violence is a force priority and we are fully committed to doing everything we can to make sure offenders face the consequences of their actions.