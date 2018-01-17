Good Samaritan, 86, has purse stolen after offering lift

An 86-year-old who gave a lift to a stranger later found her purse had been snatched, according to police.

Neighbourhood officers say the elderly motorist offered a man a lift from Spring View to Platt Bridge.

But when the man got out of the car the pensioner, who has not been named, found that her purse had been taken.

Police community support officer Chris Daniels said: "Unfortuntately she was unable to give me any other description other than gender."

One of the victim's daughters has thanked neighbourhood officers for the way that "extremely kind and sensitive" way they had dealt with her mother.

She added: "Luckily she escaped a potentially dangerous situation feeling rather naive, aware of just how vulnerable she is and the only thing hurt was her feelings on this occasion."