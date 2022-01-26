Grandad's home targeted by thieves just a day after he was assaulted and died

Police are appealing for information after someone broke into a property on Kenilworth Drive, in Higher Folds, some time between 5pm and 1pm on Monday.

They have since identified the home as that of 57-year-old Paul Ologbose, who died on Sunday after being punched in the early hours just around the corner outside Kensington Tavern, formerly known as Higher Fold Sports and Social Club, on Kensington Drive.

Paul Ologbose

Chief Superintendent Emily Higham, of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district said: "This incident has come at a terribly sad time for Paul's family so soon after his death and we are determined to track down whoever is responsible for breaking into his home.

"We know the area in which Paul lived is a very tight knit community and we would urge anyone with the smallest of information or any witnesses to please contact police as soon as possible, as you may be able to help us identify the offenders and get justice for Paul's family.

"I'd also like to appeal to anyone with doorbell cameras or CCTV in the area to please have a look at any footage you may have from yesterday that may help with our investigation."

Paul Brierley, 41, of Hendon Street, Leigh, has been charged with manslaughter following Mr Ologbose's death and appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court yesterday .

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Wigan and Leigh CID on 0161 856 7094, quoting log 130 of January 25.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.