Grandmother stabbed to death: Plea for amazing send-off

The family of a grandmother who was stabbed to death have launched an appeal to give her ‘an amazing send-off.’

Debbie Twist was killed at an address in Manchester Road, Leigh on March 17.

The 47-year-old, who was a mother-of-three and also had three grandchildren, had suffered serious stab wounds.

A murder probe was launched following her death, and investigations are ongoing.

Now, devastated loved ones have launched an online campaign to cover Debbie’s funeral costs.

A message on the fund-raising page, from Debbie’s family, said: “Sunday 17th March was the worst day of mine and my family’s lives.

“My mum was the best mum and nana ever.

“She loved her children and grandchildren so much.

“She was the most caring women anyone could have met and she meant the world to me and my family.

“She did everything she could for us all.

“She was the rock of our family and it is so hard to carry on without her.

“We miss our mum so much and just wish she could walk through the door but we know that she won’t.

“My mum was an amazing woman and me and my family want her to have the most amazing send off, and be able to have the most amazing last journey with us all.”

It was shortly before 8pm on Sunday March 17, when police were called by the ambulance service to reports that a woman had been stabbed at the property on Manchester Road.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 37-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was also bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 8797 quoting reference number 1994 of 17/03/2019, Or you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

