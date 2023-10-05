News you can trust since 1853
Greater Manchester Police welcomes latest batch of special constables to the service

Eight new officers have joined Greater Manchester Police as special constables.
By Matt Pennington
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
The latest recruits were sworn in by magistrate Stephen Paine alongside Chief Superintendent Chris Hill and Mike Walmsley, GMP’s Chief Officer who oversees the Special Constabulary, and Mary-Liz Walker, High Sheriff of Greater Manchester, at an attestation at Sedgley Park.

This formal declaration is taken by every police officer and constable before taking up their role following training.

Mike Walmsley, who has been a special for 20 years and works in the construction industry, said: “Special Constables play a vital role at GMP, helping to prevent crime and interacting with communities and the public, increasing visibility and public reassurance.

Eight new officers were sworn in at Sedgley ParkEight new officers were sworn in at Sedgley Park
“Specials are volunteer police officers with full powers – they have the same powers and look the same as regular officers, the difference being they are volunteers and can have regular jobs as well.

“GMP has around 200 specials who work up to 16 hours a month and are provided with full training, a uniform, and out-of-pocket expenses. Specials develop many skills that are transferable to both their day jobs and personal life.

"We have been investing heavily in our officers with new equipment and further training opportunities. As we do so, it is great to welcome new Specials who are keen to support our communities.”

Around 30 specials recently completed public order policing training over the course of four days at the forces specialist training centre in Openshaw. Following this they can now be deployed at high-profile events including football matches and protests.

Their first deployment came at Manchester United’s Champions League match with Galatasaray in midweek.