The Local Government Association said a rise in metal theft across England and Wales – caused in part by an increase in metal prices – is “extremely damaging and costly” for businesses and people affected.

Office for National Statistics data shows GMP recorded 1,323 metal thefts in 2020-21 – though this was down from 1,544 the year before.

Of the crimes last year, 386 were infrastructure-related, such as the theft of roof lead, railway cables or vehicle parts.

There is a big black market for stolen scrap metal

The remaining 937 were non-infrastructure related, which could involve stealing scrap metal or war memorial plaques.

The LGA said the introduction of the Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013 – brought in to crack down on the trade in stolen metal – was initially successful, but rates have now risen.

Nesil Caliskan, chair of the LGA’s safer and stronger communities board, said: “Metal theft can affect a range of people and businesses and is extremely damaging and costly.

“Councils target their resources as efficiently as possible and do what they can to support businesses to meet the requirements of the legislation – and can take enforcement action where issues are identified.”

She added the LGA is calling on the Government to update the Scrap Metal Dealers Act and introduce an offence of advertising for and receiving cash for scrap metal to act as a deterrent.

In Greater Manchester, there were 4.7 metal theft offences per 10,000 people last year – down from 5.5 per 10,000 people the year before. But this was higher than the average across the North West, of 2.7.

A Home Office spokeswoman said: “We funded the set-up of the National Infrastructure Crime Reduction Partnership, which ensures national co-ordination of policing and law enforcement partners to tackle metal theft, including vehicle and agricultural-related theft.”