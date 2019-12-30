Gun pointed at staff in second terrifying raid on Wigan off-licence

An investigation has been launched after staff at an off-licence endured a second armed robbery in just nine months.

Police say a man pointed what appeared to be a gun at workers at Bargain Booze, on Wigan Road, Bryn, on Christmas Eve.

He stole cash from the till before fleeing.

Police were called just after 8.40pm and their inquiries are ongoing, though no arrests have yet been made.

It follows an armed robbery at the same shop on Sunday, March 17 when two men carrying a knife threatened staff and demanded cash and cigarettes.

One employee - a woman in her 30s - suffered a minor cut in the raid but did not need hospital treatment.

Anyone with information about the latest incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 2806 of December 24.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.