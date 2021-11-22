Gun terror alert at Wigan high school was a "hoax" say police

Armed police descended on Golborne High and pupils were made to sit on the floor for two hours on the morning of Monday November 22 after it was reported that someone had been online saying they had a gun and would attack the Lowton Road premises.

Searches were made of the school and the surrounding area and eventually it was decided that it was safe enough to send all the students home for the rest of the day.

They left class by class to be met by anxious parents.

Parents and police outside the school as the lockdown ended

Inquiries continued and on the late afternoon of the same day, Greater Manchester Police released the following statement: "At around 10.42am this morning (November 22) police received a report online of what is now believed to be a hoax, from an individual claiming that they were going to attend a school on Lowton Road, Golborne, in possession of a firearm.

"Officers attended and it was established that there was no one with a firearm present in the area.

"Inquiries are ongoing.

"Police patrols will be in the area for reassurance so please do not hesitate to speak to them if you have any concerns or questions."

A heavy police presence remained at the school after the pupils had all been evacuated

Anyone with information about the threat is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.