Hale Barns stabbing: Two teenagers to go on trial after murder of Manchester grammar school pupil Yousef Makki

Two teenagers will go on trial today after the murder of a 17-year-old grammar school pupil.

Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed to death on a street in Hale Barns, a leafy village south of Manchester popular with top footballers and celebrities.

Yousef Makki

The youngster, from an Anglo-Lebanese family from Burnage, Manchester, had won a scholarship to attend the prestigious £12,000-a-year Manchester Grammar School and dreamed of becoming a heart surgeon.

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to his murder on March 2.

A second defendant, also aged 17, denies perverting the course of justice and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Neither defendant can be named because they are aged under 18.

A trial before Mr Justice Bryan, scheduled to last two weeks, will begin later on Tuesday at Manchester Crown Court.