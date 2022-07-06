Half a kilo of cocaine seized as Wigan police make 'county lines' drug arrest

A second man was also detained during the raid on a property in Scholes on Tuesday July 6.

Neighbourhood officers say they attended the address as it was suspected of being knowingly used by the tenant to harbour county lines drug dealers supplying and distributing Class A substances in Scholes and the surrounding area.

The county lines drug supply model is the practice of trafficking illegal substances into rural areas and smaller towns, away from major cities, and crossing police force boundaries in the process.

Police are now trying to take possession of the property in Scholes that they raided

A spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “The officers found at that address a male who was wanted for failing to appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court, as well as approximately half a kilo of white substance suspected to be cocaine.

“A further 25-year-old male was arrested at the property and has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

"We are now working with the Wigan Council Community Resilience Team to seek possession of the property.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to offer assistance to anyone who is approached with view to allowing drug supply offences to take place at their property.