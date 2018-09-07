Have-a-go pensioner from Wigan suffers broken arm in raid

A have-a-go-hero Wigan pensioner suffered a broken arm as he tried to tackle an intruder in his home.

The unnamed victim was woken in the early hours to find and confront the burglar in his first floor retirement apartment.

A struggle ensued during which the man, who is in his 70s, was thrown to the floor and suffered the injury. The raider then fled empty-handed.

Police have appealed for information about the break-in at the Windleshaw House sheltered accommodation at Ince, between 2am and 3am on Sunday, August 26.

The resident, who was also left distressed by the ordeal, was taken to hospital for treatment.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said he had been asleep in his flat on Windleshaw Street when he was awoken by noises. Going to investigate, he came face to face with a tall, thin stranger.

There then followed a struggle which ended with the victim crashing to the floor.

The police and an ambulance were called. At first it seemed the shaken victim had only suffered a cut to his arm, but then it was feared the injury was more serious and he was hospitalised.

The home has since confirmed that he sustained a fracture but he and bosses declined to comment further.

The intruder is described as white, of skinny build with dark hair and wearing a dark jacket which might be a Puffa.

A Facebook appeal for information also suggested that he was about 6ft tall and spoke with a Liverpool accent although police have not confirmed this.

The spokeswoman said: “This was a very frightening incident for the gentleman involved and we would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

“Officers have been conducting house-to-house inquiries and CCTV footage in the area is also being checked.”

Anyone with details should contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.