Haydock man arrested after drugs, weapons and cash seized

Weapons seized in Haydock

At around 10.55pm police on patrol received a report of a strong smell of cannabis at an address on Clipsey Lane.

Officers spoke to a male at the address who stated that he had recently smoked cannabis.

Following a search of the property officers recovered a large amount of cannabis and a significant amount of cash.

An axe and another weapon, believed to be an airsoft rifle, were also recovered at the address.

A 42-year-old man from Haydock was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs. He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Inspector Rob Budden said: “This arrest is a great example of our officers responding quickly to community concerns about drug dealing.

“Thankfully, this incident has also seen a significant quantity of Class B drugs be prevented from reaching our communities. No criminal should profit from the misery drugs bring while our wider law abiding communities work hard to earn an honest living.