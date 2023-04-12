News you can trust since 1853
Hefty bill for Wigan borough driver who broke speed limit by eight miles per hour

A woman caught driving at eight miles per hour over the speed limit has been ordered to pay nearly £400.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 12th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Tracy Leonard, 51, of Garden Vale, Leigh, drove at 48mph on the A580 East Lancashire Road, near Moorside Road in Swinton on August 9, above the 40mph speed limit.

The bench at Tameside Magistrates’ Court told her she must pay a £220 fine, £90 costs and £88 to fund services for victims.

She was caught speeding on the A580 East Lancashire Road, near Moorside Road in SwintonShe was caught speeding on the A580 East Lancashire Road, near Moorside Road in Swinton
Her driving licence was endorsed with three points.