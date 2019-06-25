Here are 8 of the most shocking unsolved or unpunished crimes on Wigan's railways last year
From sexual assaults to attacks on train staff, we can shed new light on the crimes going unsolved or unpunished at Wigan's stations and on its trains.
Records were obtained from British Transport Police under the Freedom of Information Act, but the force would not give us further details of specific offences. It says it is “completely committed to reducing and preventing crime". Crimes on trains are usually recorded at their terminus station, and may not necessarily have occurred at the station itself.
1. January 2018
Police received a report from Hindley station that a person had incited a child under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity. A suspect was identified but 'evidential difficulties' meant no charge was issued.
On January 10 2018, transport police were alerted to a report from Wigan Wallgate of a sexual assault on a male aged 13 and over. A suspect was identified but 'evidential difficulties' meant no charge was ever issued.