Here are 8 of the most shocking unsolved or unpunished crimes on Wigan's railways last year



Records were obtained from British Transport Police under the Freedom of Information Act, but the force would not give us further details of specific offences. It says it is “completely committed to reducing and preventing crime". Crimes on trains are usually recorded at their terminus station, and may not necessarily have occurred at the station itself.

1. January 2018 Police received a report from Hindley station that a person had incited a child under the age of 16 to engage in sexual activity. A suspect was identified but 'evidential difficulties' meant no charge was issued. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. January 2018 On January 10 2018, transport police were alerted to a report from Wigan Wallgate of a sexual assault on a male aged 13 and over. A suspect was identified but 'evidential difficulties' meant no charge was ever issued. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. February 2018 Police recorded an incident of sexual grooming of a female at Wigan North Western on February 1 2018. A summons was issued. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. February 2018 At Bryn station on February 2 last year, stones were thrown at a Northern train, breaking its windows. No suspect was ever identified and the investigation was closed. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more