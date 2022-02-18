Heroin and crack seized in Wigan home raid
Crack cocaine and heroin have been seized in a raid on a Wigan home.
Two men were arrested and later questioned about possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.
A search warranted had been executed at an unidentified address in Scholes on Wednesday February 16 when the pair - a 41-year-old man from Wigan and a 19-year-old from Merseyside - were detained.
A post on GMP Wigan West said that heroin, crack cocaine and a "wedge of cash" had been recovered from the property.
It added: "The property has now been closed down and returned to the possession of the landlord."
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.