'Highly sophisticated' drug trafficker from Wigan jailed for 19-and-a-half years

Robert Bennett, 50, was involved in smuggling or discussions around possible smuggling of more than a ton of cocaine into Liverpool.

He used corrupt insiders at the Port of Liverpool to break out drugs from shipping containers and used foreign contacts to help him orchestrate the smuggling of drugs by road from Europe.

In April 2020, Bennett and another EncroChat user successfully brought 97kg of cocaine into the UK, driven from the Netherlands.

Robert Bennett has been jailed for 19 years and six months

His Encrochat messages suggested he had successfully smuggled 150kg of cocaine into Liverpool’s docks from Ecuador and was discussing another possible 500kg attempt.

Evidence showed he was also involved in other discussions to smuggle 200kg of cocaine from Colombia; 200kg to 300kg at a cost of 7,500 Euros per kg from Costa Rica; and 300kg of cocaine from Brazil, to be smuggled in four 75kg bags.

Bennett was arrested on October 3, 2021 entering Anfield football stadium to watch Liverpool play Manchester City. His wallet contained cash, but no credit cards or identification, and he had a “burner” phone.

Kevin Murphy and Peter McQuade

Bennett, of Smithy Glen Drive, Orrell, and originally from Huyton, Liverpool, admitted two counts of conspiring to smuggle cocaine from the Netherlands and South America.

He has now been jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 19 years and six months.

Andy Black, National Crime Agency (NCA) senior manager, said: “Bennett was a highly sophisticated and professional international trafficker.

“He had global contacts and had clearly managed to stay off the radar for a long time. He left little trace and was ghost-like. He was extremely cautious and had very few official records which are a normal part of life.

“His tradecraft and awareness of law enforcement tactics were also highly developed.

”Coupled with some superb, tenacious detective work by the team, the Operation Venetic data enabled us to pinpoint what Bennett was doing and bring him to justice.

“The NCA will continue working with international and domestic partners to fight the Class A drugs threat.”

Last week, Kevin Murphy – the nephew of Bennett’s partner – was jailed for eight years.

Murphy, 42, of Elwick Drive, Croxteth, Liverpool, worked as an inside man at the Port of Liverpool alongside Peter McQuade, 39, of Downside Close, Bootle, Liverpool.

Murphy admitted facilitating Bennett and McQuade in conspiring to smuggle cocaine from South America.

Bennett saved McQuade in his EncroChat phone as “Pullout”, referring to his role retrieving drugs from shipping containers.

They provided Bennett with advice about dockside processes and security. McQuade advised Bennett about the best containers to use to protect the drugs from being intercepted by port authorities.

McQuade admitted conspiring to smuggle cocaine from South America and possessing criminal property. He was found with a Tag watch and around £6,500 in cash when he was arrested. He was jailed for 16 years and 10 months.

A Peel Ports spokesperson said: "Peel Ports Group and the Port of Liverpool Police are pleased to have assisted the National Crime Agency with their investigation.