Wigan historical rape case trial adjourned until November
The trial of a Wigan 61-year-old who denied historical sex offences against three schoolgirls, some dating back more than 40 years, has been delayed until the autumn.
Glen Stone, of Duncan Place, Worsley Hall, has already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four counts of indecently assaulting girls under the age of 14 between October 1978 and July 1988.
Two of the charges both allege that the named females were attacked no fewer than 10 times each.
A trial of five to seven days in length was to have begun in late February but it has now been adjourned until November 7. Stone remains on unconditional bail until then.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.