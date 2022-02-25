Glen Stone, of Duncan Place, Worsley Hall, has already appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to four counts of indecently assaulting girls under the age of 14 between October 1978 and July 1988.

Two of the charges both allege that the named females were attacked no fewer than 10 times each.

Some of the allegations date back four decades, the court heard

A trial of five to seven days in length was to have begun in late February but it has now been adjourned until November 7. Stone remains on unconditional bail until then.