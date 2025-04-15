Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dismayed residents say they have been “completely blindsided” by the turning of a Wigan home into an HMO for ex-prisoners with drug problems.

Householders on Beech Hall Street, Gidlow, say there has been no consultation nor even notification that an end terrace could be welcoming newly-released offenders within days.

And the family next door, who were in the process of moving, say the news has wiped £20k off their home’s price.

A petition opposing the development has already attracted more than 200 signatures, but it seems options are limited, as the House in Multiple Occupation will only have three residents and so planning permission is not required.

The house in Beech Hall Street, Gidlow, which is to accommodate ex-prisoners

The ex-offenders are being housed by social justice charity Nacro, one of whose representatives told neighbours that they should all have received a letter, although no-one seems to have done so.

Martin Catherall has lived next door to the property for eight years and his partner Kate Lawson moved in with her two children aged 15 and 13 three years ago. They had put their home on the market but very recent developments put a big question mark over it.

She said: “Five years ago, the man next door died and the house was sold to CM Properties who rented it to another man. Then about six months ago he was told he had to leave. It was empty and then work began on it.

"At first we thought it was being done up for the next tenant, then we noticed a workman putting fire doors in, which was odd. We asked a man and he said it was being turned into an HMO. We checked with the council and they said it did not need a licence when there were only three occupants.

"Then the other day we saw an emergency care pack in one of the rooms, which again struck us as strange. I spoke to a cleaner who said it was being managed by Nacro and would house ex-offenders, specifically ones with drug use issues.

"We saw someone from Nacro who said we should have received a letter and we were given a mobile phone number to ring. But no-one round here has received a letter and no-one has answered the phone.

"Our house is on the market and in a spirit of full disclosure we informed the estate agent and they told us to lower the price by £20,000.”

Kate said the “information vacuum” wasn’t helping either, adding: “There are so many questions. Will they be monitored and/or tagged, will there be cameras, can they bring friends round, what will be the turnover?

"We have been completely blindsided. The emotional and financial impact of all this is heartbreaking.”

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We are aware the property in question has been proposed as an HMO by Nacro. GMP and the Probation Service should also have received notification of their intent, as is the standard process. Beyond this, Nacro is not legally obliged to carry out any consultation exercise: that would be up to them.

"Presuming the existing use of the property is a residential dwelling with permitted development rights, then, so long as it isn’t converted and occupied by more than six residents living as a HMO, planning permission isn’t required.

"If any prospective residents require care at the property, then this factor could change the planning requirements and the status of the use as a HMO.”

Nacro has been approached for a comment.