Homeless man sent to prison after going to Wigan retail park

A man who went to Robin Retail Park in Wigan – despite being banned – has been sent to prison.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bobby Garry, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to the retail park on April 8.

He also admitted stealing steak worth £28 from M&S on the same day.

Wigan magistrates imposed a 14-day prison sentence.