Homeless man sent to prison after going to Wigan retail park
A man who went to Robin Retail Park in Wigan – despite being banned – has been sent to prison.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bobby Garry, 30, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to breaching a criminal behaviour order by going to the retail park on April 8.
He also admitted stealing steak worth £28 from M&S on the same day.
Wigan magistrates imposed a 14-day prison sentence.