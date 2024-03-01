News you can trust since 1853
Homeless Wigan candle thief sent to prison

A shoplifter who twice stole candles from the same store has been sent to prison.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Wigan magistrates were told that 24-year-old Jake Beamish, of no fixed address, had committed the crimes while already serving a suspended sentence and so the custody was this time imposed.

The hearing was told he had stolen Yankee candles from TK Maxx on January 8 and February 22.

He was given a total sentence of 16 weeks behind bars.