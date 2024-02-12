Horror attack: Wigan schoolboy awaits sentence after admitting to vicious assault
A Wigan schoolboy has admitted to launching an horrific attack.
The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Manchester and Salford magistrates to plead guilty to a single charge of maliciously and unlawfully intending to cause another named male grievous bodily harm on February 6 last year.
The charge is for the most serious form of assault after attempted murder.
He was released on conditional bail pending a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on March 7.